Local schools, businesses honor Valley’s veterans

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11

By Published:
Friday morning, children at Stadium Drive Elementary in Boardman got to eat breakfast with local veterans.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – People across the Mahoning Valley honored local veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

Friday morning, children at Stadium Drive Elementary in Boardman got to eat breakfast with local veterans. They even performed a song for their heroes.

The event was a way to teach the youngest students about the tradition of honoring our veterans.

For one dad who’s currently in the military, this event is teaching his daughter the importance of what these heroes have done and are still doing each day.

“It shows them that this is a special event. Everything they’ve done, they can commemorate them and be with them on their special day,” said Sgt. Chan Sy.

Austintown Fitch High School also held a special ceremony on Friday.

The color guard, concert guard and band all paid tribute to veterans. Students even got to hear from a local veteran who spent years serving our country.

“I remember when I was a senior at Poland High School, I wanted to do something for my nation, something that required all of me — mind, body and spirit — and I wanted to be a part of something that provided solutions to the U.S. I wanted to be somebody this nation could count on,” said Col. Brian Kennedy, of the U.S. Marine Corps.

These ceremonies aren’t the only way that people are thanking veterans for their service.

In Columbus, 20 men and women were inducted into the Ohio Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

Among them were Howard Friend, of Poland, and James Campbel, of Howland. A plaque with their names will be dispayed at the Ohio Statehouse.

WYTV also has a list of events and deals across the Valley to honor vets.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s