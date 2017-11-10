Local schools, businesses honor Valley’s veterans

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – People across the Mahoning Valley honored local veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

Friday morning, children at Stadium Drive Elementary in Boardman got to eat breakfast with local veterans. They even performed a song for their heroes.

The event was a way to teach the youngest students about the tradition of honoring our veterans.

For one dad who’s currently in the military, this event is teaching his daughter the importance of what these heroes have done and are still doing each day.

“It shows them that this is a special event. Everything they’ve done, they can commemorate them and be with them on their special day,” said Sgt. Chan Sy.

Austintown Fitch High School also held a special ceremony on Friday.

The color guard, concert guard and band all paid tribute to veterans. Students even got to hear from a local veteran who spent years serving our country.

“I remember when I was a senior at Poland High School, I wanted to do something for my nation, something that required all of me — mind, body and spirit — and I wanted to be a part of something that provided solutions to the U.S. I wanted to be somebody this nation could count on,” said Col. Brian Kennedy, of the U.S. Marine Corps.

These ceremonies aren’t the only way that people are thanking veterans for their service.

In Columbus, 20 men and women were inducted into the Ohio Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

Among them were Howard Friend, of Poland, and James Campbel, of Howland. A plaque with their names will be dispayed at the Ohio Statehouse.

WYTV also has a list of events and deals across the Valley to honor vets.