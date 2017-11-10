Ministry asks parents in need to sign up for free kids Christmas gifts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local ministry is giving people in need hope this holiday season by blessing them with gifts for their children — something that’s normally a financial burden.

“A family came in — they were heartbroken. The husband had lost his job, the wife was pregnant, they were there crying, like, ‘We don’t have no toys for our kids,'” Minister Eddie Walton said.

This is the type of story he’s trying to change.

Walton’s foundation, Kingdom Come Outreach Ministries, is teaming up with Toys for Tots this Christmas. They’re donating toys to inner-city families in need.

He said it’s priceless for people on the receiving end.

“There’s no money that can actually measure for that time and that place right there.”

All day Friday, parents trickled into the McGuffey Center in Youngstown to apply so their kids can have a Christmas miracle. Kingdom Come says the more, the merrier.

“We’re begging,” Walton said. “Please come out for your kids.”

He said they’re aiming to give gifts to a thousand children this year but they can’t do it without your help.

“A lot of people say, ‘Well, I don’t have the money.’ But if you volunteer your time, that’s enough. The fulfillment is the kids, the young kids.”

Presents for those young kids will be ready December 22 and 23. That’s when the parent’s role comes in.

“They’re not getting packaged up toys that we’ve decided, ‘This is what you’re going to get.’ The parents get to actually pick out the toys for their children,” said volunteer Patricia Wilson.

Volunteers say the whole process is about lending a hand during the season of giving.

“They’re not here for a handout. They’re here for a hand-up,” Wilson said.

Kingdom Come will be taking more applications from parents in Mahoning and Trumbull counties on November 17 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and December 1, 7, and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can apply at the McGuffey Center at 1649 Jacobs Rd. in Youngstown. Applicants need to have a photo ID, residency verification, proof of income and medical cards with them.

To specifically donate to Kingdom Come’s inner-city ministry or find out how to volunteer, contact Walton at 330-883-6847 or the McGuffey Center at 330-744-4377.

There are other Toys for Tots drop-off locations around the area not affiliated with Kingdom Come. You can find a drop-off site near you via a search on Toys for Tots’ website.