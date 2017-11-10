Mooney’s comeback falls short, Steubenville downs Cardinals 19-14



SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney fell to top-seeded Steubenville, 19-14, on Friday in a Division IV regional semifinal.

The Cardinals entered the fourth down 12 points and cut their deficit to 19-14 midway through the quarter, but that’s as close as they came.

After a scoreless first quarter, Mooney struck first on Chris Gruber’s 80-yard TD run early in the second.

The Big Red scored on a 1-yard TD run late in the second quarter, but missed their extra point attempt. They then took a 12-7 lead — capitalizing on a Mooney fumble that resulted in a 12-yard TD pass to Jones.

Steubenville followed with an onside kick, which it recovered, and added one more touchdown run just before half for a 19-7 advantage.

Mooney cut it to 19-14 midway through the fourth quarter on Gruber’s 38-yard TD run.

The Cardinals were plagued by three first half turnovers as they fell behind.

