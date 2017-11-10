Nugget of Knowledge: Honor a Veteran

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Words plural only

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What is a veteran?

A veteran, whether active duty, discharged, retired or reserve, is someone who at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check payable to the “United States of America” for an amount up to and including his or her life.

If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for.

This will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.

Freedom is never free.

The U S. Military is us.

There is no truer representation of a country than the people that it sends into the field to fight for it.

The people who wear our uniform and carry our rifles into combat are our kids, and our job is to support them, because they’re protecting us….Tom Clancy.

If you’ve ever needed your rights protected, don’t thank a lawyer or a judge.

If you enjoy reading what you want, don’t thank a reporter or the author.

If you enjoy worshiping God the way you want, don’t thank the clergy.

For all of these things, you thank a soldier.

Never was so much owed by so many to so few…Winston Churchill.

