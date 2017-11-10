Pa. pet owners now face harsher punishments if animals left out in cold

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – With record low temperatures making up most of the weekend forecast, this cold snap has sparked another reminder about a new animal cruelty law in Pennsylvania.

Libre’s Law, signed by Governor Tom Wolf over the summer, increases penalties in animal neglect cases, including leaving animals out in the cold for too long.

“It’s kind of obvious. Don’t leave them outside,” said Mercer County Humane Officer Paul Tobin.

With Libre’s Law in effect, those who break it will face the stiffest penalties yet.

“The new law is pretty clear. Anything under 32 degrees, anything over 90 degrees, your dogs are not allowed outside for more than 20 minutes. Even nine hours out of a day is the maximum that your dog can be left out,” Tobin said.

Under the law, a person can face felony charges for intentionally torturing, neglecting, or abusing an animal to the point of severe injury or death. Punishment can be up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

“Injuries to the dog versus no injury to the dog, so that’s where the stiffness comes in. Anything that causes bodily injury or death to the dog is automatically a felony in the third degree,” Tobin said.

There are steps you can take to keep your dog safe when they are outside. You must have:

Straw inside the dog house

A dog house that is well-insulated and can hold the dog’s body temperature

Food and water

No heavy log chains or automotive-type chains; the chains must be three lengths of the dog — no less than 10 feet — and on swivels to prevent tangling

Tobin asks if do you see an animal being abused or neglected, call 911 and report it immediately.