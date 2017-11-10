Sharon police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are looking for a suspect, charged with shooting a teenager in Sharon on Tuesday.

Paris La’Shawn Howell, 23, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

Police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Interim Police Chief Edward Stabile said no one other than qualified law enforcement should approach him.

Police said Powell shot a 17 year old on Malleable Street on Tuesday morning. The victim was shot in the leg but is recovering.

Those with information on Howell’s whereabouts are asked to call the Sharon Police Department through the Mercer County 911 Center.