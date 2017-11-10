Waid with 3 TD passes, but Perry ends Girard’s season



TWINSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard’s season came to an end Friday, as the Indians fell to Perry, 50-21, in a Division IV regional semifinal.

Girard finishes with a 10-2 overall record.

The Indians trailed just 21-13 in the second quarter before Perry stepped on the gas, as quarterback Kolston Brewster threw five TDs in the first two quarters.

Girard QB Mark Waid finished with three TD passes — two touchdowns going to Michael Belcik.

The Indians recovered a fumble on Perry’s opening possession, but failed to capitalize. Perry then got on the board first when Brewster hit Jacob Allen for a 77-yard touchdown pass.

Girard tied the game later in the first when Waid connected with Belcik for a 31-yard TD pass.

Perry regained a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter on a 12-yard TD pass from Brewster to Allen. Brewster then found Jacob Peteritis on a 57-yard TD pass in the second quarter.

Girard cut its deficit to 21-13 when Waid connected with Belcik again, this time for a 25-yard TD pass. But Brewster’s fourth and fifth passing TDs of the first half gave Perry a 35-13 lead at the break.

Read more: Week twelve high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22