Austintown police warn of purse thieves, asking for help to identify suspects

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown police are warning people of a group of women who have been stealing purses out of cars.

A post on the Austintown Police District’s Facebook page tells people to “quit leaving your purses or anything of value in your cars.”

They say the women are using stolen items from the purses to drain people’s bank accounts.

The Facebook post also says “there is a whole group dedicated to breaking into cars and taking your hard earned stuff.”

Anyone with information that can help identify this group of women can call 330-270-5108 or send a private message to the Austintown Police District’s Facebook page.

All tips will be considered confidential.

Austintown detectives are working to figure out how this is happening and to find any suspects. WYTV is waiting to hear for updates from detectives and will continue to follow this case.