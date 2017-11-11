Austintown police warn of purse thieves, asking for help to identify suspects

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-270-5108 or send a private message to the Austintown Police District Facebook page

By Published: Updated:
Austintown police theft
Courtesy of the Austintown Police District Facebook page

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown police are warning people of a group of women who have been stealing purses out of cars.

A post on the Austintown Police District’s Facebook page tells people to “quit leaving your purses or anything of value in your cars.”

They say the women are using stolen items from the purses to drain people’s bank accounts.

The Facebook post also says “there is a whole group dedicated to breaking into cars and taking your hard earned stuff.”

Anyone with information that can help identify this group of women can call 330-270-5108 or send a private message to the Austintown Police District’s Facebook page.

All tips will be considered confidential.

Austintown detectives are working to figure out how this is happening and to find any suspects. WYTV is waiting to hear for updates from detectives and will continue to follow this case.

Austintown police theft
Courtesy of the Austintown Police District Facebook page

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s