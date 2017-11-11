Back to D10 Finals: Wilmington breezes by Reynolds



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Wilmington (11-0) continues their unbeaten season as the Greyhounds dominated Reynolds, 49-0. Wilmington featured three running backs who had 95 yards or more and the team tallied over 350 yards rushing.

After a Reynolds punt, the ‘Hounds kept the ball on the ground as they ran 5 plays which totaled 2 minutes and 21 seconds which was capped by Jack Patton’s 42-yard touchdown run.

The next time, Wilmington touched the ball, it was Patton again who scored – this time from 4-yards out. The Greyhounds have had 9 offensive plays (all rushing) and two scores on their first two possessions.

Wilmington’s Cameron Marett intercepted an errant Reynolds pass to give the ‘Hounds the ball deep in Raider territory. Two plays later, Bryson Verrelli catches a 34-yard Robert Pontius offering to take a 21-0 advantage late in the first quarter.

The Greyhounds churned out another long drive (8 plays, 70 yards) as this time Cameron Marett scampered in for a 3-yard touchdown. Up through the first 22 minutes, Wilmington has outgained Reynolds 224-61 yards of total offense.

To close out the scoring in the first half, Verrelli dashes in from 17-yards to take a 35-0 lead into the intermission.

On the Greyhounds first drive of the second half, Cameron Marett rushed 43-yards to pass the pylons on the fourth play from scrimmage.

Verrelli went 55-yards on the first play from scrimmage of their next drive to score his third touchdown. Wilmington had nine offensive possessions and scored touchdowns on seven of them.

The Greyhounds will meet Greenville in the District 10 Finals next week.

Reynolds (5-6) began the season with a 0-3 record but compiled 5 wins over the last seven weeks.

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

W – Jack Patton, 42-yard TD run (W 7-0, 6:49)

W – Jack Patton, 4-yard TD run (W 13-0, 3:26)

W – Bryson Verrelli, 34-yard TD catch from Robert Pontius (W 21-0, 2:03)

Second Quarter

W – Cameron Marett, 3-yard TD run (W 28-0, 8:06)

W – Bryson Verrelli, 17-yard TD run (W 35-0, 1:43)

Third Quarter

W – Cameron Marett, 43-yard TD run (W 42-0, 3:59)

W – Bryson Verrelli, 55-yard TD run (W 49-0, 0:31)

