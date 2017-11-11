Greenville’s 4th quarter propels Sharpsville to D10 Final

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Greenville’s fourth quarter rally sends them to the District 10 Class AA Final following their 21-14 victory over Sharpsville. The Trojans ended their three-game skid against Sharpsville and earned redemption from their 21-0 loss against the Blue Devils on September 29. Greenville (9-2) will move on to play unbeaten Wilmington (11-0) for the district championship.

To begin the second quarter, Sharpsville’s Luke Levis caught a 28-yard touchdown strike from Nick Alexander to take a 7-0 lead. The Blue Devils scoring drive consisted of 7 plays which went for 76 yards.

Greenville opened the second half with a 8-play drive which saw the Trojans convert a fourth down and score six points on a Nate Bell 19-yard pass to Connor Gilfoyle. The extra point sailed wide right. Sharpsville still ahead 7-6.

On the ensuing drive, Bobby Besser caught a 38-yard pass from Alexander. On the next play, Besser goes 39-yards on the ground for the score to give the Blue Devils a 14-6 advantage.

Greenville answered with a 13-play, 74-yard drive which ended in a Cody Tumpak 2-yard catch from Bell to bring the Trojans back within two. Coach Brian Herrick decided to go for two points. Brady Gentile found tight end Brenden Calvin on a pass play to tie the game at 14.

After a Sharpsville punt, Greenville’s Brady Gentile scores the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute left. Then, Sharpsville took possession and on fourth down, Greenville’s Brenden Calvin scooped up a fumble and returned it 30-yards for the score to send the Trojans off to the next week.

Greenville outscored Sharpsville, 22-0, in the final frame.

The Trojans last district championship was in 1999.

Sharpsville’s season comes to an end at 6-6.

Scoring Chart

Second Quarter

S – Luke Levis, 28-yard TD catch from Nick Alexander (S 7-0, 10:55)

Third Quarter

G – Connor Gilfoyle, 19-yard TD catch from Nate Bell (S 7-6, 8:30)

S – Bobby Besser, 39-yard TD run (S 14-6, 2:33)

Fourth Quarter

G – Cody Tumpak, 2-yard TD catch from Nate Bell (T 14-14, 8:21)

G – Brady Gentile, 1-yard TD run (G 21-14, 1:20)

G – Brenden Calvin, 30-yard fumble return for TD (G 28-14, 0:48)

