Grove City routs Meadville to capture D-10 title

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City captured their first District 10 championship since 2011 on Saturday as the Eagles flew past Meadville 35-14.

GC got on the board first when Trey Adams plowed in from a yard out to make it 7-0.

But after a failed punt attempt by the Eagles, Meadville took advantage as Isaiah Manning scored from 8-yards out to make it a 7-7 game.

The rest of the first half was all Grove City, Brady Callahan found Logan Lutz from 16-yards out to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

Later in the quarter, Callahan found Qadir Muhammad for a 70-yard pitch and catch to give the Eagles a two-score lead.

Callahan and Muhammad weren’t done yet however, late in the 2nd quarter the two hooked up again, this time from 41-yards out to give GC a 27-7 lead heading into halftime.

The Bulldogs made a statement to open the 2nd half however, putting a 7-play drive together, capped off by Julius Ream hauling in a 6-yard touchdown catch from Colin Kilburn.

But the Eagles would put it away in the 4th thanks to Adams plunging in from 1-yard out to push the score to 35-14.

The D-10 title is the 3rd for the Eagles in school history.