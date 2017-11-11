The Great American Smokeout: National intervention encourages smokers to quit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Every year on the third Thursday in November, smokers across the country take part in an intervention known as the Great American Smokeout.

It’s the American Cancer Society’s way of getting people to stop smoking by using this date to quit or at least starting a plan to quit.

Dr. Mike Sevilla from the Family Practice Center of Salem is encouraging people to quit smoking in honor of this year’s event on Nov. 16. Of course, he encourages people to quit smoking for life, not just once a year on this date.

The American Cancer Society’s website offers great resources, including the following information, that Dr. Sevilla outlines for you.

Preparing for your Quit Day:

Pick a date and mark it on your calendar

Tell friends and family about your Quit Day

Get rid of all your cigarettes

Practice saying, “No thank you, I don’t smoke.”

Set up a support system

What to do on your Quit Day:

Avoid situations and people associated with smoking

Stay busy — try walking or other activities and hobbies

Change your routine — try taking a different route to work

Drink plenty of water and no alcohol

Do not smoke — not even one puff

To learn more about what Dr. Sevilla has to say about the Great American Smokeout, take a look at his blog.