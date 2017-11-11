Youngstown Police: Pregnant woman stabs man in neck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A pregnant woman stabbed a man in the neck with a knife on the south side of Youngstown Saturday night, police say.

Youngstown police were called to a home on Willis Avenue around 8 p.m. for a stabbing.

Police say a man and woman were inside the house, when the woman stabbed the man in the neck with a knife.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman was also taken to the hospital because she’s pregnant.

Check back here for updates as they become available and watch 33 News at 11 for the latest.