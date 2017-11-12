Man arrested at hospital for shooting outside Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital early Saturday morning for a shooting outside Southern Tavern.

According to a report, the incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the bar on Glenwood Ave.

When police arrived at Southern Tavern, they found the victim laying on the ground with blood coming from gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

According to the report, police found multiple bullets on the sidewalk in front of the bar. They also found two cars with bullet holes.

Police then watched security camera footage provided by the bar owner.

It showed the victim talking on the phone outside. A short time later, Terrance McKinney was seen approaching the victim and talking with him. McKinney then pulled a gun, the victim pulled a gun, and the two started shooting at each other.

Footage showed the victim get shot, collapse and McKinney run away with people chasing him.

According to the report, once completing the security footage, police heard over radio traffic that Northside Hospital had a shooting victim. Police went to Northside and found McKinney in the ER.

McKinney’s girlfriend told police he called her at 1:13 a.m. and said he’d been shot. She added that she picked up McKinney at the corner of N. Bonair and Connecticut and took him to hospital.

According to the report, McKinney was later taken to St. E’s, where he was arrested for felonious assault after detectives also reviewed the security cam footage.

Police also went to McKinney’s N. Bonair home and found a vehicle with no front driver side window, two flat tires, two gun shots to the grill, one gunshot to the hood and windshield and blood covering the inside of the vehicle.