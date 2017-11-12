Wine tasting in Boardman helps kids with ill family members



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – People came out to Magic Tree in Boardman Sunday afternoon to support The Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown.

The organization provides for kids and families that have a seriously ill family member.

They provide kids tutors, extra-curricular activities and fun outings for the entire family.

Sunday’s beer, wine and cider tasting helped them raise money to buy their families gifts for the holiday season.

“As a parent or a sibling, a lot of other things revolve around your health,” said Janelle Nagy of Piggyback Foundation. “And keeping you well in other ways and keeping the quality of life for the entire family while they battle it together.”

All of the money raised from the raffles and gift baskets will buy gift cards for the kids.