DeWine: Western Union scam victims can get money back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – If you were scammed through a payment made through Western Union in the last 13 years, you can now make a claim and get your money back.

Ohio State Attorney Mike DeWine made the announcement Monday.

The money transfer service will pay $586 million in restitution to fraud victims.

This is in an attempt to settle allegations made by federal authorities — including those across Ohio — that Western Union knew its network was being used to commit crimes and failed to do enough about it.

DeWine says it’s not very often scam victims have a chance to recover some of their money. So he wants Ohioans to know about this opportunity.

“They can call the attorney generals office and we can make sure they get a form,” DeWine said. “Or they can contact Western Union.”

DeWine says all completed forms must be submitted to the settlement administrator no later than February 12th, 2018.