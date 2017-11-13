Foundation gives Youngstown State University $500K donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University received a hefty donation Monday to help bring some big names to campus.

The Centofanti Foundation gave the university $500,000 during a check presentation at YSU’s Kilcawley Center.

The Centofanti Symposium has hosted nationally-recognized speakers like women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem, political satirist W. Kamau Bell, Medal of Honor recipient Sal Giunta, and Ben Carson, former presidential candidate and current U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The foundation has granted YSU $1.5 million dollars since 2012. The latest gift is part of YSU’s $100 million “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.

“This gift provides continued support to further the Centofanti Symposium’s mission of increasing our community’s awareness of the diverse challenges facing society and their impact on vulnerable populations,” said Mark Graham, executive vice president of Farmers National Bank and chair of the Distribution Committee of the Centofanti Foundation.

All lectures supported by the Centofanti Symposium are free to the public.