Gas line project in Warren expected to affect 100 homes

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Dominion Energy started work on a big project in Warren.

Crews are replacing about 10,000 feet of old, steel gas lines with new, plastic or corrosion-resistant lines.

The work is going to affect about 100 homes on Hoyt, Maple, Second, Third and Fourth streets and Hayes and Highland Avenues. People who live in the area should expect traffic disruptions.

Dominion says it will also shut off natural gas service for a few hours at a time.

The company says it will try to give residents a warning at least 24 hours before shutting off the gas.

The work should be done by March.

