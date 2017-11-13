Mayor-elect wants diverse team, positive image for Youngstown



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been six days since Jamael Tito Brown won the election for Youngstown mayor. While it still hasn’t sunk in, he said he does have plans for the position he calls a “lifelong dream.”

Brown started his campaign in December of 2016, saying he had to put last year’s holiday season on hold. This year, he can celebrate as the mayor-elect of Youngstown — the city where he was born and raised.

Tuesday’s victory brought a lot of support — over 150 congratulatory text messages and 100 voicemails. Brown said he responded or listened to all of them.

He’s spent most of his life holding public positions, including Youngstown school board member, city councilman, and president of council.

Becoming mayor wasn’t the easiest path. Current Youngstown Mayor John McNally defeated Brown in the Democratic primary in 2013.

“We were 142 votes short,” Brown said.

That’s in the past now. Moving forward, Brown said he hopes to shed a positive light on the city across the state and country.

“I want D.C., I want Columbus, I want everywhere to say, ‘Let’s see what’s going on in Youngstown.'”

It’s been less than a week since Brown won the election and so far, he hasn’t made any decisions on his cabinet. He hopes to have it picked by Christmas.

Brown said he’s had conversations with the current administration, talking to McNally about starting a transition team.

“Everyone who wants to be a part of my administration, I’ll ask them to submit a resume. I’m gonna put together a transition team that will have some HR background, that will have some understanding of what the needs and expectations are,” he said.

Still, Brown already has a vision of what he wants his team to be.

“I want it diverse. I want it to look like this community but I want them to be talented and I want them to say, ‘You know what? We’re gonna pour our heart and soul out for the City of Youngstown,'” he said.

Brown will begin his term on January 1, 2018.