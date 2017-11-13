Men face charges for shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are facing charges related to a shooting in Warren last week.

Jautice McDonald, 21, is charged with felonious assault and discharging weapons, according to jail records. Tyrin Blackwell, 23, is facing the same charges, court records show.

Around noon Wednesday, McDonald was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. A family member told police that McDonald called her, saying he had been shot near Adelaide Avenue SE and Clarence Street SE. She told police that he told her that Tyrin Blackwell shot him.

McDonald had been shot twice in the legs, according to police.

While taking a report at the hospital, police said Blackwell then arrived with a gunshot wound to the left knee. He told police that he was shot after an argument with McDonald, but he didn’t want to press charges.

McDonald was arrested on Sunday, and he’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail. Charges have also been filed against Blackwell.