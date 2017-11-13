Nugget of Knowledge: Psychology of Christmas music

Emotional buying can be prompted by Christmas music

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Too much Christmas music can be bad for your mental health!

Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist in Great Britain, says too much of this type of music makes us feel trapped — we have to buy presents, organize celebrations and cater to people.

We become one of the six in 10 people who feel stressed out this time of year.

She says it’s especially draining for people working in retail. Think about how many times they’ve heard Jingle Bell Rock playing in the background!

Yes, Christmas music can encourage shoppers to stay longer and buy more, but music goes right to your emotions. Combine that with the scent of pine, cinnamon and cider and you’re hooked.

But, people working in stores have to tune out the music, otherwise they might not be able to focus. Sometimes they spend all of their energy trying to not hear what they’re hearing.

