Restaurant destroyed by fire in Mercer County

OTTER CREEK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A fire destroyed the Hitch’n Post Bar and Grill on Hadley Road in Otter Creek Township, just outside of Greenville.

The restaurant closed at 10 p.m. Sunday then someone driving by around 1 a.m. Monday saw flames shooting from the roof and called 911.

Fourteen fire departments were called to the fire. When crews arrived, the restaurant was engulfed.

No injuries were reported. The restaurant is a total loss.

A cause hasn’t been determined yet.

This same structure caught fire in 2005 when it was the Otter Creek Hotel and Cantina. James Hall had been renting a room there and died of smoke inhalation. That fire was ruled arson and the death a homicide.

Michael Watson, 43, was sentenced to 19 to 53 years in prison in connection with the arson and Hall’s death. Watson admitted setting the fire at the hotel but said he never meant to kill anyone.