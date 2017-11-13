Thefts at 2 Liberty Twp. cell phone stores under investigation

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two cell phone stores along Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township were targeted in two separate crimes last week.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at Boost Mobile and a breaking and entering at Louis Wireless.

The robbery at Boost Mobile happened just before 7 p.m. Friday.

A store employee described the suspect as a man with a gray bandana over his face.

“We are still looking for a suspect, still putting together some good leads. We are able to get some information from the cell phone company as far as from the cell phones that he took,” said Liberty Township Police Det. Ray Buhala.

Several customers were in the store at the time but luckily, no one was injured.

In a completely separate case, two juveniles broke into Louis Wireless through the back of the building. The theft was reported on Thursday.

Police say the two minors pocketed cell phones and a few computers. Their actions inside the store were caught on camera.

“We do have a good couple of suspects in mind for that so we should be wrapping that case up here pretty soon,” Buhala said.

He said crime targeting stores with technology is typical for this time of year, saying robberies seem to spike between now and the end of the holiday season.

“Everybody wants the technology and the phones and so forth, so those are the hot items and the things that are worth money that they can get rid of.”

That’s why they’re reminding store owners and employees to be vigilant and keep the pricey items under lock and key.