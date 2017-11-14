Local partnership formed to prevent smoking

(WARREN – November 9, 2017) On Thursday, November 16, smokers nationwide will be encouraged to quit smoking as part of the Great American Smokeout presented by the American Cancer Society.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, the Hope Center for Cancer Care and Eastern Ohio Pulmonary Consultants (EOPC) have partnered to support this important cause.

“The effects of tobacco on human health are serious, and sometimes deadly,” said Luana L. Andamasaris, Radiation Oncology Nurse at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. “We’re proud to partner with the Hope Center and EOPC to support this worthy event that helps individuals take the necessary steps toward a healthier life.”

The public is invited to the lobby of Trumbull Regional Medical Center from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. where they can visit table displays with hands-on activities and experiments for tobacco education. Staff from all three organizations will be available to answer any questions. Tobacco cessation information and additional resources will also be available.

“The idea to quit smoking can be intimidating. This event is the ideal starting point to turn that idea into a reality. We’ve (Trumbull Regional Medical Center) been a part of this event for several years now and have seen lives transformed in one day,” Andamasaris said.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and the second most common cancer among both men and women in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control. Each year, about 160,000 Americans lose their lives to lung cancer.

For more information on this event, contact 330-884-1071.