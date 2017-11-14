Man accused of stabbing Warren woman during fight

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was arrested on Monday at a Warren home, where he was accused of stabbing a woman during a fight.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 1500 block of Vernon Street, where people reported hearing a woman yelling as if she was being thrown around.

Police arrived to find the 47-year-old woman crying and holding a blood-soaked towel around her hand.

She told police that the man who attacked her — 32-year-old Terry Gray — was still there, according to a police report.

Gray was ordered out of the house by officers and was arrested. Police noted that he had blood on his hand and wrist.

The woman told police that Gray began swinging two kitchen knives at her when she tried to leave the apartment after an argument.

Police noted in their report that there was a blood-soaked rag in the kitchen with two knives next to it. Police also found blood throughout the house and said it appeared as if someone tried to clean it up in the kitchen.

Gray told police that he was just trying to help his girlfriend after she cut herself while cutting potatoes, according to the report. Police added that Gray continued to say he already served 11 years in prison and “is not scared to fight the police.”

Gray is charged with felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. November 20.