Nugget of Knowledge: True or False

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Psychology of Christmas music

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

True or false?

The name “jack” refers to a male donkey…a female donkey is a “jill.”

The first farmers of New England painted their barns red because they believed the color proteced their animals against evil spirits and disease….the red barn tradition was born.

It took designer Rob Jannoff two weeks to redesign the Apple logo to the simple, apple shaped logo we know today.

Before 1945, all stop signs were white with blue lettering.

In Septemnber, 1959, the Soviet Union became the first country to land on the moon when its unmanned Luna 2 spacecraft crashed landed near the Sea of Tranquility.

The Soviet dictator, Joseph Stalin was a secret movie fan…he especially loved Hollywood’s cowboy movies and really admired John Wayne.

An African snake called the black mamba is the only creature in the animal kingdom that eats its own kind and nothing else.

Beginning last year, London, England a new law took effect that said dog owners had to register their dog’s DNA…..so the city could identify doggie waste owners failed to pick up on streets and in parks.

Donkeys: false

Red barns: false

Apple: true

Stop signs: false

Moon: true

Stalin: false

Mamba: false

Dog DNA: true.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.