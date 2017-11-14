Police: Around 40 shots fired on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police said around 40 shots were fired on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

The Youngstown Police Department’s ShotSpotter system detected 45 rounds were fired in the area of E. Florida Avenue and Erie Street. ShotSpotter provides the police with gunshot detection and location services.

The shots were fired at 12:51 a.m., according to a police report.

When officers arrived in the area, they reported finding 29 .223 caliber PSD casings, seven 9mm casings, two .380 caliber casings and one .45 caliber casing.

No one was found in the area.

Police couldn’t find any victims or property damage.