Small Business Saturday – Bruno Brothers Pizza



Locations:

Austintown

5549 Mahoning Avenue

Weston Center Plaza

330-259-1093

Boardman

7401 Market Street

Southern Park Mall

330-758-8045

Boardman

8381 Market Street

Adamas Square Plaza

330-726-0055

Canfield

3620 Starr Centre Drive

330-533-2977

Hours:

Monday – Saturday 10a-9p

Sunday – 10a-8p

*** Southern Park Mall location subject to mall hours

Website: www.brunobrospizza.com

Founded in 1988, Bruno Brothers Pizza has been serving the valley their favorite pizza and Italian specialties for close to 30 years. Co-founders Emil and Joe Bruno have grown Bruno Brothers Pizza into four locations serving Austintown, Boardman, Canfield and all surrounding areas. Their authentic New York style pizza is unmatched as they have garnered multiple awards over the years including Best Pizza in the State of Ohio from USA Today. From pizza, calzones, rolls, sandwiches, salads, wings and so much more there is no better place to visit than Bruno Brothers Pizza. As Emil and Joe always say, “Stop in for a slice of New York!”