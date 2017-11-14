Small Business Saturday – Bruno Brothers Pizza

Locations:
Austintown
5549 Mahoning Avenue
Weston Center Plaza
330-259-1093
Boardman
7401 Market Street
Southern Park Mall
330-758-8045
Boardman
8381 Market Street
Adamas Square Plaza
330-726-0055
Canfield
3620 Starr Centre Drive
330-533-2977
Hours:
Monday – Saturday 10a-9p
Sunday – 10a-8p
*** Southern Park Mall location subject to mall hours
Website: www.brunobrospizza.com
Founded in 1988, Bruno Brothers Pizza has been serving the valley their favorite pizza and Italian specialties for close to 30 years. Co-founders Emil and Joe Bruno have grown Bruno Brothers Pizza into four locations serving Austintown, Boardman, Canfield and all surrounding areas. Their authentic New York style pizza is unmatched as they have garnered multiple awards over the years including Best Pizza in the State of Ohio from USA Today. From pizza, calzones, rolls, sandwiches, salads, wings and so much more there is no better place to visit than Bruno Brothers Pizza. As Emil and Joe always say, “Stop in for a slice of New York!”