Small Business Saturday – Casal’s Dé Spa & Salon

Locations: Canfield and Howland

Phone: 330-533-6766

Website: http://www.casalsspa.com/home

Com in to pick up a gift card for your loved ones this holiday season!

Our specialty-trained professionals offer a full line of salon and spa services with an artist’s touch.

From the best stylists bringing the latest trends in styling and color to the Valley, to innovative and exotic spa services performed by an elite team of massage specialists, Casal’s offers an experience like none other. Let the professionals at Casal’s transport you to a world that revolves around you, and experience life lived well!