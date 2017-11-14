Small Business Saturday – Do-Cut



Boardman location

Address: 1401 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512

Phone: (330) 953-3423

Warren location

Address: 3375 Youngstown Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484

Phone: (330) 369-2345

Do-Cut Sales & Service is family owned and has proudly served Trumbull and Mahoning counties in Northeast Ohio since 1947. Our Trumbull county location can be found at 3375 Youngstown Road (Top of the Strip) in Warren, Ohio while our Mahoning county location can be found at 1401 Boardman-Canfield Road, in Boardman, Ohio.

Do-Cut Sales & Service has the top lines in the Outdoor Power Equipment industry: Toro, Honda, Stihl, Husqvarna, Little Wonder, Mantis, McLane, Trac Vac and many more!

In addition to selling lawn mowers, lawn care equipment and commercial turf equipment, Do-Cut Sales & Service sells parts too!

Each location has an expert service staff on hand to take care of you and your valuable equipment. Our mechanics have achieved the highest levels of training and continuing education available in our industry.