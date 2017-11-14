Small Business Saturday – Fin Feather Fur

Monday Holiday Hours and Madness specials
· Now open Mondays through Monday, December 18
· Monday Madness Videos on YouTube or emailed directly to you, get password for the Monday special
· Email signup gets you into our Birthday Club and a $10 savings the month of your birthday
Black Friday
· Flyer distributes Sunday, November 19 and specials will be all week long.
· All five of our locations will be open 8am-8pm and will feature one day only Black Friday Savings
Small Business Saturday
· All locations open from 9am-7pm with cider and donuts being served in the morning.
· We will give away $5 coupons to anyone 18 or older who wear Ohio State apparel into the store after 3pm.
Locations:
Ashland, Middleburg Heights, Canton, Boardman and Milan
Through December 18 all locations are open on Mondays until 8pm.
Holiday Hours:
Tuesday-Friday 10am-8pm
Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 10am-5pm
Ashland location opens at 9am
Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas!