Small Business Saturday – North Jackson Antiques & Uniques

Address: 106 N. Salem-Warren Rd (Rt 45) North Jackson, OH 44451

Phone: 330.538.7036 Contact name is Kathleen Watson

Hours: Open Daily 10:00am to 6:00pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthJacksonAntiquesUniques/

North Jackson Antiques & Uniques an upscale and unique antique and collectible retailer and gift shop that is open every day! Classes offered weekly on décor painting and techniques including the very popular chalk painting. Multi-vendor shop. Christmas Open House Friday December 1st through Sunday December 3rd.

North Jackson Antiques & Uniques View as list View as gallery Open Gallery