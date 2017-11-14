Small Business Saturday – Peaberry’s Café



Address: 4350 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

Website: http://www.peaberryscafe.com

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Peaberryscafeandbakery/

Phone (Call ahead or take-out): 330-702-9230

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 6am-6pm

Friday: 6am-9pm

Saturday: 7:30am-4pm

Sunday: 8am-3pm

Peaberry’s Café & Bakery. A great tradition. A new era.

Buy $25 worth of gift cards and receive a $5 gift card free. Get a free coffee by signing up for email updates on our website. Breakfast, sandwich and dessert trays available! View and purchase the works of local artists and crafters while enjoying award winning coffee and delicious European style pastries. Select freshly made entrees for eat-in or take out from our menu that includes panini, sandwiches, salads, and chilled beverages.

