Small Business Saturday – Satolli Carpet & Floor Covering



Address: 361 High Street NE Downtown Warren, OH 44481

Phone: (330)394-7573

Hours: Monday thru Friday from 9:00 until 5:00, Saturdays from 9:00 until 2:00. Sundays and evenings by appointment.

Satolli Carpet & Floor Covering is a full service flooring store. Satolli Carpet & Floor Covering has been installing all styles of carpet and flooring in homes across the Mahoning Valley for well over fifty years. We sell every style of flooring including carpet, vinyl tile, ceramic tile, hardwood, laminate, linoleum, luxury vinyl plank, composite flooring and more. We are proud of our beautiful showroom in downtown Warren with safe, well-lit, front door parking.

