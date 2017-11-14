Small Business Saturday – VSN Athletic Performance and Fitness Center

Address: 1285 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Boardman, OH 44512

Website: http://vsnfitness.com/

Offering over 45 years of diversified training experience ranging from holistic life balance to hard core Boot Camp & Core training sessions. As a family based Performance Center, our goal is to offer every Athlete in the community the support and training desired by seasoned and credentialed senior Athletes to reach their goals. When a client is asked “Whats your ViSioN? VSN has a mission to offer the tools and support to that client,family or team to meet their Goals. Lose weight, become a world class D-1 Athlete, sustain wellness, build friendships, become a world Class Bodybuilder, Powerlifter or any other get fit goal or reason and you have VSN in your corner. From the facilities to the Pro shop, we are ready to serve your needs.