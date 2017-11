YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused in a deadly shooting on the east side of Youngstown last month appeared in Mahoning County Court Tuesday.

Kenneth Daniel pleaded not guilty this morning in connection to the shooting death of Tre Vaughn Bell.

Bell was shot outside a house on Verona Avenue around 3 p.m. on Oct. 27. He later died at the hospital.

Daniel is charged with aggravated murder and carrying a concealed weapon. He’s in jail on a $500,000 bond.

The trial starts in January.