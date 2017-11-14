Troopers: Overdosed driver hit mailboxes, signs in Lawrence Co.

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Troopers revived a driver who they say overdosed behind the wheel in Lawrence County Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said 54-year-old Johnny Bailey, of Clarion, was driving erratically along State Route 388 just before 11 a.m.

Troopers said his car was going off the road, traveling through yards, and hitting mailboxes and traffic signs.

PSP tried to pull Bailey over but said the car kept going down SR 388 and onto SR 65.

Bailey’s car was forced off the road by oncoming traffic, according to a report.

Troopers said they found him unresponsive and revived him with multiple doses of naloxone. Bailey was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Bailey’s 79-year-old mother was a passenger in the front seat, troopers said.

They also found a large amount of marijuana while searching the car, according to the report.

Bailey is facing charges of DUI, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and recklessly endangering another person, along with several traffic offenses.