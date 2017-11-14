Vindicator driver reports man exposed himself to her in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A Beaver Township man is facing charges after a Vindicator newspaper delivery driver reported that he exposed himself to her.

The incident was reported November 3, leading to the arrest of 60-year-old Stephen Fabry on November 7.

When questioned about the incident, Fabry told police that he was taking out the trash while wearing a robe. He said a wind gust blew his robe open, according to a police report.

Fabry added that it was an isolated incident, denying that the exposure was intentional.

Fabry is charged with public indecency and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.