POLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A truck carrying what appears to be limestone or gravel tipped over on Western Reserve, closing the road for a couple hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Western Reserve Road reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened between Route 170 and Five Points in Poland Township.

The driver went off the side of the road and tipped over, according to investigators at the scene. The driver didn’t appear to be injured.

The road was closed while crews cleaned up the area.