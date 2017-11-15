Anti-overdose kits now available in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Naloxone kits are now available to residents in Columbiana County.

The kits can be picked up at the Family Resource Center, 964 N.Market St. in Lisbon.

The kits come with two doses and are provided through the Project DAWN initiative.

Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Anyone who gets a kit must go through a 30-minute training course on how to use the medication. The first course is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Family Resource Center.