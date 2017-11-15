Man found dead after shots heard on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One man is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting in Youngstown Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., witnesses said they heard seven to eight shots in the 900 block of Pasadena Avenue off of South Avenue, then saw a man lying in the street and someone else running away.

The body was removed from the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m.

The injured man appeared to have been shot in the shoulder.

About a dozen people gathered around the crime scene.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Police searched Pasadena to Dewey Avenue but didn’t find anything.

Police brought K9 units to search the woods behind the homes but still could not find anything.

Investigators are not yet releasing any names.

“At this time, we’re not exactly sure what transpired but we have a number of people we’re going to talk to to try to piece this together,” Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said.

He said there are no suspects right now.