Man pleads guilty to shooting of girlfriend in Niles

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Niles and hiding in West Virginia took a plea deal on Wednesday.

Clair Enlow pleaded guilty to felonious assault with firearm specifications and domestic violence in Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan’s courtroom.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Enlow was accused of shooting his then-girlfriend, Laurie Gray, at the couple’s Battles Avenue home in August 2016. Enlow left before officers arrived, and he was found 16 hours later in West Virginia.

Neighbors reported that there had been problems between the two in the past.