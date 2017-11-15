Mathews standout Jarvis signs with YSU Softball

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Mathews Senior softball standout Addy Jarvis has officially signed a National Letter of Intent with the Youngstown State Softball program.

Jarvis was a First Team All-State player at Hubbard last year. For her career, Jarvis has posted a .525 batting average. As a pitcher, she has piled up a grand total of 47 victories.

She says that she chose to play for the Penguins because it’s a program on the rise.

“Well I could see the growth, and I could see how they’re trying really hard to make Youngstown a better place,” Jarvis said.

“They’re building everything. Tressel is just doing a really good job, and I can see how focused he is on the campus, the student, the faculty. everyone there is, on a mission. And that’s really nice to see. they all care,” she said.