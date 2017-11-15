Nugget of Knowledge: Peanut Butter

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Psychology of Christmas music

How do you like your peanut butter: creamy or crunchy?

It’s an old debate.

The Southern Peanut Growers Association says 63 percent of Americans prefer smooth, while 37 percent love crunchy.

And the National Peanut Board tells us that men like crunchy while women and children prefer smooth.

The West Coast goes for the crunchy and the East Coast goes for the creamy.

Smooth peanut butter came first.

Joseph Rosefield invented it in 1922 and licensed the technology to the company that became Peter Pan.

Then Rosefield started his own company, Skippy.

He also invented crunchy peanut butter in 1932 by putting in tiny pieces of peanuts into a smooth butter.

Jiff is America’s best selling peanut butter today.

Two tablespoons of Jiff Creamy has 190 calories, 14 percent of your daily saturated fat requirement and three grams of sugar.

But it also has seven grams of protein, two grams of fiber and healthy levels of vitamin E, niacin and potassium.

Natural peanut butter has about the same number of calories but less saturated fat and sugar.

Peanut butter is nutritious…but don’t overdo it.

