Police say overdosed driver at wheel of careening car carrying elderly mom

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Clarion is facing several charges after a brief chase with police.

According to a police report, a Pennsylvania State trooper was on routine patrol about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday when he saw a car traveling erratically on Route 388.

The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver, later identified as 54-year-old Johnny Bailey, kept going and turned onto Route 65 where he traveled off the roadway, striking mailboxes and a traffic sign, the report stated.

As Bailey drove into oncoming traffic, he was forced off the road where he came to a stop.

When the trooper approached the car, he said Bailey was unresponsive so he administered “multiple doses” of the anti-overdose medication naloxone.

Bailey’s front-seat passenger was his 79-year-old mother.

The trooper said he found a large amount of marijuana in the car.

Bailey was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic offenses.

No injuries were reported. Bailey was taken to UMPC Jameson Hospital for chemical testing.