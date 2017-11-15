Teen charged in deadly Columbiana Co. drunk driving crash pleads guilty

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A teenage boy accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash in May of 2016 is now pleading guilty.

Jacob Chamberlain, 19, took a plea deal Wednesday in court for his role in the death of 18-year-old Timothy Walton.

In May of 2016, just days before he was set to graduate from Crestview High School, Walton was killed in a drunk driving accident. He pleaded guilty to seven charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

He was one of two passengers in a car that crashed into a tree in Unity Township. The crash also injured Chamberlain and another passenger.

Walton’s mother, Rachel Zubay, was emotional Wednesday afternoon as she sat in court with her family.

“My heart’s just broken. Just knowing that he gets to be out still and my son’s not here,” Zubay said.

She said it’s hard to watch Chamberlain leave every time — not in handcuffs.

“It’s just overwhelming that he gets to have Christmas with his family and he gets to say goodbye and my son didn’t. I’m just ready for it to be over with. I need some closure. We’ve put Tim to rest but there’s no closure.”

For the family, the loss of their loved one is being relived each time they come to court.

“It’s like a burden. It’s just never ending and having to see him over and over again, it hurts,” Zubay said.

Walton has a son who was born six months after he died. Zubay said she helps raise the child.

All she can give Walton’s son are memories. He will never get the chance to meet his father.

“It makes it a little easier because we have a piece of Tim but at the same time, it’s so nostalgic,” Zubay said. “Seeing his son, Jace, go through all of these developments and Tim’s not there to see it, and it’s sad because I was looking forward to seeing my son develop into a father.”

The family said they want to stress that one decision, like drunk driving, affects entire families for years to come.

Chamberlain faces up to six years in prison when he is sentenced in February.