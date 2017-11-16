Crews place Youngstown’s new 40-foot Christmas tree downtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Youngstown’s new Christmas Tree has a new home downtown.

Crews cut the 40-foot Blue Spruce tree down and then took the tree to Central Square in downtown Youngstown, where it was set up.

Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Bucci donated the tree. It was one of two trees in front of their home in the 200 block of East Midlothian.

One of the original owners of the home was there as the tree came down.

He said he and his daughter would take the trees from inside their home and plant them in their yard.

Diamond Steel Construction donated its time and equipment to help remove and then move the tree.

The official Christmas Tree Lighting happens on Friday, December 1.