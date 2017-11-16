Do smartphones make us dumb? Study says they drain our brains

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Smartphones are designed to make life easier by giving us instant access to anything and everything. But experts warn that they could also negatively affect our brains.

“Checking emails, responding to messages, school. It’s incredibly useful,” one smartphone user said.

Another admitted it’s nice — but difficult — to take a break from social media for a little bit.

New research from the University of Texas at Austin shows that even when people aren’t using them, simply having smartphones nearby compromises your ability to think and perform other tasks — something researchers call “brain drain.”

But can we really buy into the hype?

What if, instead, smartphones actually help our brains work differently, making the technology an incredibly valuable tool?

“Whenever you’re looking at your phone, you may not be retaining that information but at least you have that supercomputer in your hand and you’re able to access it,” said Dr. Adam Earnheardt, Chair of Youngstown State’s Department of Communication.

