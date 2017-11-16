Eleven candidates apply for vacant Mill Creek Park commissioner position

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eleven candidates have applied for an available Mill Creek Metro Park Board of Commissioners’ position.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Robert Rusu, Jr.’s office released the list of applicants on Thursday:

Brian Kennedy: Owner/president of Kennedy Trucking, LLC in Youngstown

Jerome Williams: Deputy sheriff with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and broker with Y-Town Realty

Peter Milliken: Retired after reporting for 36 years at The Vindicator

Jeff Harvey: Co-owner of Ohio Woodraven, Inc. doing business as Wild Birds Unlimited

Richard Clautti: Office manager at the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office and owner of Remco Security

Leo Connelly, Jr.: Retired, but served as Commander of the Disabled American Veterans and Commissioner of Mahoning County Veteran Services

David Moliterno: Owner of Moliterno Insurance

Dr. Richard Marinelli: Retired from self-employed business, member of American and Ohio Dental Associations

Joshua Boyle: Youth Services Assistant Librarian at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County and former Mill Creek MetroParks naturalist

Martin Willmitch: Employed at the Mill Creek MetroParks’ Golf Course

Janet Reeves: Retired nurse

The person who is chosen will replace Commissioner John Ragan, who is not seeking reappointment. He served as park commissioner for seven years.

The candidates will go before a Selection Committee. Judge Rusu hopes to have a person hired by the first meeting of the year in January.

Commissioners serve without commission, attending monthly meetings as well as workshops and board retreats. As part of their duties, they’re expected to review monthly departmental and financial reports and create and review park policies.