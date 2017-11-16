Family escapes fire in Hubbard, pets lost

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A family in Hubbard made it out of their burning house early Thursday, but are mourning the loss of several pets.

The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. at a house in the 400 block of Simler Street.

James Vint said he, his wife and their three children, ages 11 to 17, were sleeping when his son woke him up and said the house was on fire.

Vint said he went upstairs and saw black smoke and fire in the kitchen area.

Vint’s oldest son jumped from a bedroom window. His other son tried to round up the family pets, but the smoke was too thick. Vint was outside of the house and was able to lead the boy to a window where he pulled him out.

Eagle Joint Fire Chief Ron Stanish said when crews arrived, fire was coming out of a front window and the entire structure was engulfed.

The kids were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and other unknown injuries, Stanish said.

Three dogs and a bird were lost in the fire.

Vint said he had done a lot of work on the house and is heartbroken at losing the family pets.

“We got my family out that is the main concern,” Vint said. “It’s still my pride and joy, and my pets meant the world to me. My house means the world to me. I did all that work myself – it hurts, it hurts”

The house was heavily damaged. A cause hasn’t been determined.

Hubbard, Brookfield. Liberty and the Vienna Air Reserve Station fire departments assisted.

“We setup mutual aid a few years ago and it works awesome,” said Fire Chief Stanish. “So I can’t say enough about our mutual aid partners.”